You Don't Need Expensive Tequila For A Great Margarita, According To An Expert

Some may say the key to a delicious, mixologist-quality cocktail at home is investing in top-shelf liquor. If the liquor is high-quality, then the cocktail should be too, right? However, according to Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach Cocktail and Spirit Educator, you don't have to break the bank to make a good margarita at home. "While top-shelf tequilas may offer more complexity and nuance, mid-range or budget-friendly options can still yield delicious margaritas when combined with fresh ingredients," Barriere told Daily Meal in an exclusive Q&A.

While a high-quality tequila with underlying floral notes and other rich flavors can enhance a margarita, the cocktail is about so much more than just its signature spirit. So if you choose to go the budget-friendly or mid-range priced tequila route, make up for lost nuance by gathering prime margarita ingredients. This means putting in the effort to create your own margarita mix from scratch instead of using store-bought. Margaritas are indeed customizable, but there are a few essential ingredients that will make a classic margarita recipe shine.