10 Introductory Vodkas Every Budding Connoisseur Should Have

Whether you're outfitting a bar for the first time or expanding your collection, you're going to want vodka. And when it comes to stocking a well-rounded bar, it's important to have a variety on hand.

While all vodkas may look the same, there's actually quite a bit of diversity among brands and styles. The choice of ingredients, distillation process, and filtration methods employed by each distiller are what give every vodka a distinctive flavor and texture.

So how do you know which vodka brands to buy when there is such an incredible variety available? That's where we come in. This list focuses on affordable brands and varieties to suit an array of needs for budding connoisseurs. Some of these vodkas are better for mixing into cocktails while others are meant to be served neat, preferably in a small, chilled glass. A well-rounded selection of three to five different vodkas will enhance any bar collection.