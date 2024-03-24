Expert Advice For Improving Cheap Vodka

Not all vodka is created equal. For every beloved brand there are numerous options that can be described as mediocre (if one is being generous with their language). That's why Daily Meal contacted Molly Horn, manager of Cocktail Strategy and Spirits Education at Total Wine & More. Horn leveraged her impressive expertise to offer tips on how to enhance a lackluster bottle of vodka, and her first tip involves storage.

Horn recommends storing the offending bottle in the freezer, which can "enhance the texture." Freezing vodka can actually make it thicker, which is key to achieving the rich, silky mouthfeel that marks a quality brand. From there, Horn suggests incorporating the vodka into a flavorful mixed drink, "Bloody Marys, Screwdrivers, Greyhounds, and the like will help." Keep in mind that the perfect Bloody Mary recipe includes flavor-packed ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, kosher salt, and black pepper. These ingredients can mask some of the harsh aspects of cheap vodka, which will make the booze a lot more palatable.