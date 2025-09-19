Don't Throw Away Leftover Tea Bags, Put Them To Use In Your Fridge

Tea has a myriad of health benefits and can help prevent such ailments as heart disease, cognitive issues, diabetes, and strokes, among many more. Once you've brewed the tea — perhaps using our guide to steeping tea just like a restaurant would — you may ask yourself, What do you do with the used tea leaves? Well, another superpower of tea is that it's a strong odor absorber. This makes tea not only great for your body, but also great for your refrigerator.

To experience the power of tea, simply put one or two used tea bags into a bowl or small container and place them in your fridge. Pretty soon, the tea will get to work absorbing any bad smell that is bound to arise, helping your fridge to smell great for days. If you drink enough tea, you should have an endless supply to re-up your natural deodorizer every few days. Those old, smelly bags are kitchen scraps that can help your garden tomatoes flourish once they break down. Just make sure the tea bag is made from natural fibers, not synthetic!