Don't Throw Away Leftover Tea Bags, Put Them To Use In Your Fridge
Tea has a myriad of health benefits and can help prevent such ailments as heart disease, cognitive issues, diabetes, and strokes, among many more. Once you've brewed the tea — perhaps using our guide to steeping tea just like a restaurant would — you may ask yourself, What do you do with the used tea leaves? Well, another superpower of tea is that it's a strong odor absorber. This makes tea not only great for your body, but also great for your refrigerator.
To experience the power of tea, simply put one or two used tea bags into a bowl or small container and place them in your fridge. Pretty soon, the tea will get to work absorbing any bad smell that is bound to arise, helping your fridge to smell great for days. If you drink enough tea, you should have an endless supply to re-up your natural deodorizer every few days. Those old, smelly bags are kitchen scraps that can help your garden tomatoes flourish once they break down. Just make sure the tea bag is made from natural fibers, not synthetic!
Other good deodorizers for the fridge
Many things can be used to soak up a bad smell in the fridge, which is fortunate, because there are even more things that can cause a bad smell in a fridge. The classic solution is an open box of baking soda. It works because baking soda is a base that neutralizes the acidic odors in your fridge. However, don't ever use that open box of baking soda in the fridge for baking. You'll want to replace the box every 6 months or so.
You can also put used coffee grounds in your fridge to absorb the nasty odors. Like tea leaves, put them in a small bowl or open container. The same quality that makes grounds great for this is also why you shouldn't store your coffee in the fridge in general. That is, unless you want to add the notes of feta, carrots, leftover Thai food, and gochujang paste to your morning cup! We're not here to judge!