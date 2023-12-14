Can You Use The Open Baking Soda From Your Fridge In Baking?

Baking soda is a pantry staple. It's employed in a host of ways, but is typically used for cleaning, and most often appears as a key ingredient in baking. If it isn't currently sitting in the cupboard, a box of baking soda is likely to be found in the back of the refrigerator with its cardboard box tongue sticking out, absorbing all the funky smells floating around the icebox. If you've ever been baking a batch of cookies and found yourself without this leavening agent to hand, the thought may have crossed your mind to simply nip a little from the odor-eating bicarbonate in the fridge. Don't do this, unless you want fishy cheese-flavored cookies.

Even if you keep a pretty clean refrigerator, baking soda has a pretty short shelf life. Once a box has been opened, you'll want to use or discard it after roughly six months. This is actually when you should throw it in the fridge. Though out-of-date baking soda might not be of any use in your baked goods, it'll still soak up all the weirdness of leftovers in the fridge. But seriously: once baking soda has been sitting in the fridge, it should stay there — because it will corrupt muffins, cakes, and breads alike.