Easily Improve A Classic Burger With Some Crunchy French Fried Onions

Buying a can of these onions at the grocery store likely won't cost more than a few bucks, and luckily, the cost of making them yourself is also very low. All you need are onions, flour, buttermilk, your choice of seasonings, and oil for frying.

Slice your onions super thin (small yellow onions are a great choice) and soak them in buttermilk for up to 30 minutes to help reduce their astringent bite. If you don't have buttermilk on hand, submerging your onions in a solution of baking soda and water will achieve similar results. While the onions are soaking, mix the seasonings into the flour. A hefty amount of salt and pepper works just fine, but you can also experiment with other seasonings depending on your burger. Chile powder would be fantastic for an extra kick of heat; Old Bay fried onions would go great on a seafood or surf-and-turf burger; or you could simply add onion and garlic powder to accentuate the allium flavor even more.

After the onions have soaked, drain out the buttermilk (or rinse the baking soda solution off) and coat them in the flour mixture, then carefully add the onions to hot oil. Fry until golden brown and pat them dry with a paper towel. Frying shouldn't take more than two to three minutes, so keep an eye on them to prevent burning.