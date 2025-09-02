The 'Best' Mandoline Slicer Available On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who cooks with fruits and veggies often, then you need to have a mandoline slicer in your kitchen. For anyone unfamiliar, a mandoline slicer consists of a flat surface with a sharp blade — you run the fruit or vegetable back and forth over the surface (and the blade) to quickly and neatly cut up the produce that you need. The uses for a mandoline slicer are plentiful — some uses for the tool that you may not have thought of include slicing fruit for a charcuterie board, making veggie chips, or shaving deli meat.

But before you can do any of that, you need the right mandolin slicer, as not all of them are created equal. Luckily, there's one on Amazon that reviewers can't stop praising: Mueller Austria's mandoline slicer. The slicer is priced at just $34.99 (or $54.97 if you get the stainless steel version) and comes with five different blades — a slicer blade, a shredder, a grater, a wavy blade, and a coarse shredder — as well as a box to store the blades in. With this slicer, you can also adjust the thickness of the slicer, ranging from one to nine millimeters. Finally, the tool also comes with a food holder for you to place in between your hand and the produce for your safety.

There are over 37,500 reviews on Amazon, almost all of which are positive, culminating in an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. One person titled their review, "Why Did I Not Get This A Long Time Ago?????" And another person simply wrote, "LOVE this mandolin!!"