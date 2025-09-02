The 'Best' Mandoline Slicer Available On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're someone who cooks with fruits and veggies often, then you need to have a mandoline slicer in your kitchen. For anyone unfamiliar, a mandoline slicer consists of a flat surface with a sharp blade — you run the fruit or vegetable back and forth over the surface (and the blade) to quickly and neatly cut up the produce that you need. The uses for a mandoline slicer are plentiful — some uses for the tool that you may not have thought of include slicing fruit for a charcuterie board, making veggie chips, or shaving deli meat.
But before you can do any of that, you need the right mandolin slicer, as not all of them are created equal. Luckily, there's one on Amazon that reviewers can't stop praising: Mueller Austria's mandoline slicer. The slicer is priced at just $34.99 (or $54.97 if you get the stainless steel version) and comes with five different blades — a slicer blade, a shredder, a grater, a wavy blade, and a coarse shredder — as well as a box to store the blades in. With this slicer, you can also adjust the thickness of the slicer, ranging from one to nine millimeters. Finally, the tool also comes with a food holder for you to place in between your hand and the produce for your safety.
There are over 37,500 reviews on Amazon, almost all of which are positive, culminating in an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. One person titled their review, "Why Did I Not Get This A Long Time Ago?????" And another person simply wrote, "LOVE this mandolin!!"
What else are reviewers saying?
One thing to keep in mind is that multiple reviews have mentioned just how sharp this tool is. While that is great for chopping up those veggies, it's important that you make sure to take all safety precautions (including using the food holder that comes with the tool). One reviewer wrote, "The moment I was thinking to myself, "man this thing slices great!" is the moment the potato fumbled, and my thumb learned what it feels like to be a potato." This reviewer still gave the tool a five star rating. A couple reviewers have suggested investing in cut-resistant gloves to help deal with this issue.
Overall, reviewers find the tool easy to use and love that you can adjust the thickness. One person wrote, "Now, I have to go buy more veggies, so I can see what else I can easily slice." Another reviewer declared it "very stable and secure." A handful of reviewers have mentioned that it's a bit annoying to clean, while others have noted that the size is a bit smaller than expected. But the majority of the reviewers highly recommend this product to make preparing produce much easier.
With all of that in mind, you'll just have to try this product for yourself. Once you have this tool in your kitchen, you can start by using the mandoline slicer to elevate your salad making game. Or, if you're in the mood to make a fancy dish, use the mandoline slicer to make the perfect potato pavé.