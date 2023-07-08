Canned Fried Onions Are Good For So Much More Than Green Bean Casserole

Canned fried onions have long graced American pantries. Typically associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas, this ingredient makes an annual appearance topping green bean casseroles. The onions' salty, golden crunch and textural variety make them the perfect topping to add interest to this generally mushy dish. Despite being good enough to keep this classic recipe alive year after year, this garnish remains sadly relegated to the back of the pantry the rest of the time.

People's association between fried onions and green bean casserole is so strong that it doesn't even occur to many of them that they can be used in other recipes. There are occasional other recipes that call for this ingredient, but apart from that, it remains sorely underutilized. However, the ease and texture of this topping give it a surprising variety of culinary uses. With so many types of dishes that could benefit from the additional crunch, it's time to start giving canned fried onions the attention they deserve.