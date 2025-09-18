Make Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Way Better With One Canned Ingredient

Trader Joe's is known for its seasonal food selection, and the autumnal harvest is certainly no exception. The grocery store's box of pumpkin bread and muffin mix is popular among consumers for its ease of baking and reliable taste. But one simple ingredient can make this good pumpkin bread mix even better.

Although the recipe only requires eggs, oil, and water, Trader Joe's pumpkin bread mix is significantly improved by the addition of canned pumpkin puree. Also known as canned pumpkin, its main benefit is softer, moister bread, though the puree can also add significant flavor depending on your technique.

For the freshest option, consider pureeing your own pumpkins while they're in season. However, canned pumpkin is actually more nutritious and will boost the bread's innate fiber content thanks to its concentrated nature. Some cans may blend pumpkin with squash, and the taste differences may be minimal, but you can avoid this if desired with cans labeled "100% pumpkin."