Make Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Way Better With One Canned Ingredient
Trader Joe's is known for its seasonal food selection, and the autumnal harvest is certainly no exception. The grocery store's box of pumpkin bread and muffin mix is popular among consumers for its ease of baking and reliable taste. But one simple ingredient can make this good pumpkin bread mix even better.
Although the recipe only requires eggs, oil, and water, Trader Joe's pumpkin bread mix is significantly improved by the addition of canned pumpkin puree. Also known as canned pumpkin, its main benefit is softer, moister bread, though the puree can also add significant flavor depending on your technique.
For the freshest option, consider pureeing your own pumpkins while they're in season. However, canned pumpkin is actually more nutritious and will boost the bread's innate fiber content thanks to its concentrated nature. Some cans may blend pumpkin with squash, and the taste differences may be minimal, but you can avoid this if desired with cans labeled "100% pumpkin."
Canned pumpkin techniques for Trader Joe's pumpkin bread mix
Trader Joe's suggests a range of mix-ins for your pumpkin bread batter, like roasted nuts, dried fruits, and even chocolate chips. All of these would be a great thing to include alongside pumpkin puree. But one of the most common mistakes when cooking with canned pumpkin is assuming that pumpkin pie filling is interchangeable. The latter has additional seasonings and sugars that may overwhelm your bread's flavor.
When mixing canned pumpkin with a pumpkin pie bread mix, you can simply add it to the recipe as directed, being careful not to add too much and end up with overly wet bread. Some cooks also report good results in replacing oil with the puree for lower-calorie bread or muffins.
But before you mix everything together, you should also consider simmering canned pumpkin before using it in your recipe. A few minutes on the stove will help reduce its excess moisture, resulting in more concentrated flavor with less risk of a mushy mess.