14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Canned Pumpkin

Fall may be pumpkin season, but there's no reason why you can't enjoy it year-round. And canned pumpkin makes it easy to do so. Canned pumpkin, also known as pumpkin purée, is one of the most popular canned vegetable products out there. Major manufacturer Libby's alone produces enough cans of canned pumpkin to make 90 million pumpkin pies each year (per Adweek), with dozens of other brands bringing their own pumpkin puree products to market. As well as giving your food a quick and easy pumpkin taste and a bright orange color, canned pumpkin is also a nutritious addition, containing high amounts of fiber per serving, beta-carotene, and good levels of potassium.

And with the amount of canned pumpkin sold each year, you'd assume by now that people have a handle on how to use it. But that's not quite the case. Canned pumpkin is one of those products that seems easy to use, but too often it can produce a meal that's lacking in flavor, overly watery, or gloopy. It's also incredibly easy to over- or undercook canned pumpkin, ruining your meal, or misread the label entirely, and put a completely different product in your food. Using proven baking methods, we've compiled the most common mistakes people make with this ingredient to help you avoid disaster.