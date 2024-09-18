Martha Stewart Is Publishing Her 100th Cookbook And We Got The Tea - Exclusive Interview

This looks like it was such a fun campaign to do with Pure Leaf.

Stewart: It was. They're a very creative team of designers, and the product itself is fun to work with. So, painless and delicious.

Have you always been a big tea drinker?

I drank tea from the time I was a young child. My mother would tell stories at home of her working in a little fancy grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and her job was to measure out the tea from the beautiful silver tea boxes that they had. We had all different kinds of tea in our house from the finest Oolongs and souchongs to just breakfast teas and afternoon teas and Earl Grey tea. So, when Pure Leaf came, it was a totally natural thing.

I really do find iced tea extremely refreshing, and to have it pre-made in my fridge, easy access, I can just carry this little thing in my car, it is a delight.

Do you have any favorite ways that you like to mix tea into drinks or make cocktails with it?

I drink it with a lot of lemon. There's citric acid in my sugarless iced tea that I drink, my Pure Leaf. But I add lemon to it, over ice if I'm sitting at a table. It's my cocktail, too. I often use it [for] cocktail time. Last night I had it with dinner because I don't drink a lot of alcoholic beverages. It is very refreshing and it looks good in a goblet or it looks good in the bottle that it comes in.

You mentioned this whole campaign is based around your "little helper" and your secret for staying energized for everything that you have going on. To get you through busy days, do you have any favorite snacks to reach for, or to pair with your tea?

I'm not a snacker. I'm very boring.

That's not true!

I don't sit around with a lot of snacks. I do hydrate all the time, and this is one of the best ways to hydrate. I think that is extremely important. This and good filtered water is what I like to drink.