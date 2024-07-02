Cheez-It X Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers Review: A Curious Collaboration You Should Try Once

A lot of food collaborations these days seem to come out of left field, pairing two products that don't remotely belong together. Sometimes, the duets seem inspired, but still don't entirely work. A recent example was when Taco Bell and Cheez-It partnered up for a not so amazing Crunchwrap Supreme & Tostada. Earlier this year, Cheez-It crackers also lent its Cheez-iness to the ranch experts over at Hidden Valley Ranch in a product that seemed like a match made in dressing heaven — Cheezy Ranch. Now, months later, Hidden Valley Ranch is returning the favor, and flavor, and letting the fine folks at Cheez-It borrow its seasoning for Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers.

Why the two products weren't released simultaneously is beyond me, but both arrived at my door for taste testing and I was salivating at all the crossover possibilities. I tore open the bag of Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers, and squeezed the Hidden Valley Cheezy Ranch dressing to see which collaboration product worked best and captured the essence of the flavoring it was borrowing. The following chew and review is based on taste, originality, ranchiness, cheezy-ness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.