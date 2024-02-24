We Tasted And Ranked 7 Cheez-It Imposters
In the vast and varied landscape of snacks, there are few delights as universally cherished as the humble Cheez-It. With its signature crunch and unmistakable cheddar flavor, this iconic square cracker has captured the hearts and taste buds of kids and adults worldwide. However, in the competitive realm of snack production, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Thus, a multitude of Cheez-It imposters have emerged.
I decided to see if any of these copycats could stand up to the real deal. I found seven brands that are attempting to steal the limelight from the Cheez-It name and embarked on a comprehensive taste test to uncover the ultimate imposter. From grocery store staples to niche brands, no stone (well, box) was left unturned. On my quest, I dove into the nuances of flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction offered by each brand, to see where they all ranked. For more info on how I determined this, check the end of the article. Now let's see who emerged a victor worthy of the Cheez-It imposter crown.
7. Simply Nature Cauliflower Crackers
Aldi had two contenders in this battle of the Cheez-It imposters, and the grocery store chain's vegan Cauliflower Crackers by Simply Nature placed last. In the realm of copycats, this option didn't look, taste, smell, or feel like Cheez-Its. They were square and orange and that's about it. Even outside the realm of Cheez-Its, I wouldn't reach for these again.
This option had a strong cauliflower taste. They were thin, crunchy, and had a lot of cheddar flavor, but you can't go into this box thinking they're going to taste like a regular cheese cracker. The cauliflower overtakes the cheese by the time you're done chewing.
I know a lot of Aldi fans enjoy this snack – it's a perennial favorite on the blogs — but when it comes to being a Cheez-It copycat, this one was a hard no. If you squint, you might be able to mistake them for Cheez-Its, but that's where the likeness ends.
6. Annie's Organic Cheddar Squares
Annie's is known for its organic labels and healthy snack options for kids — but hey, adults can enjoys these delicious treats, too. I tried the brand's Organic Cheddar Squares to see how they stood up to the iconic Cheez-It. I have to say, at first, this one came pretty close to the taste.
But while I did get a Cheez-It-esque blast of cheddar upon first bite, this option was a little bland and a little less crunchy. Something is missing, and to me, that something was a boost in flavor. I could absolutely taste the cheddar cheese on the front end of the profile, but that flavor dissipated and was lacking on the back. I also didn't love the aftertaste. I think these needed more salt to stay in the running.
Overall, Annie's copycat was meh. I didn't love them, but I would absolutely eat them again if presented with the option. However, they totally fail to replicate that famed Cheez-It taste.
5. 365 Organic Cheddar Square Crackers
The 365 brand by Whole Foods came in fifth place with its Organic Cheddar Square Crackers. I have to say, these did not taste like Cheez-Its at all. There was a lot of real cheddar flavor packed into one cracker, though, and that flavor was delicious, even if it didn't mimic the OG cheese snack. The texture was a little off — softer, in some way, than Cheez-Its. But I still enjoyed a good crunch with each bite.
Regarding look and texture, these crackers almost resembled homemade goodies versus manufactured products. I always enjoy a store-bought snack that can mimic the look of a mom-made treat, so that was a plus. These crackers may not be great Cheez-It imposters, but in a lot of ways, they're way better.
If you shop at Whole Foods, give these a try. You'll get more flavor for your buck — but don't expect a copycat. However, you might just find a new favorite in the process.
4. Back to Nature Cheddalicious Crackers
Up next is the Back to Nature brand with its plant-based Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers. Once again, this option tasted nothing like Cheez-Its, but stay with me — they were delicious! While they had a slightly funky smell when I opened the box, their taste removed any doubt that they were a top-tier snack item. The main draw? These tasted like they had herbs of some kind mixed in with the cheese. That baked-in goodness offered a complex flavor profile and a delightful eating experience. Back to Nature cheese crackers don't just taste amazing, either — they have a better ingredient list than most. They're good for you, in addition to being good-tasting.
While I honestly wanted to put them in first place because they really were that yummy, they aren't a true copycat. However, I highly recommend giving them a shot, whether you're a Cheez-It fan or not. These failed the imposter test, but they were a true winner in my book.
3. Happy Belly White Cheddar Cheese Crackers
Amazon's Happy Belly brand took third place with its White Cheddar copycats. Honestly, these tasted way better than white cheddar Cheez-Its. I found some errant flavor dust on the crackers, but it wasn't overpowering at all. The best part? There was no unpleasantly sour or too-tangy aftertaste, as is the case with most white cheddar products on the shelves.
But with that lack of overwhelming intensity came a somewhat bland tasting experience: The overall flavor profile leaned more cracker than Cheez-It. The texture was also a bit lacking. These Happy Belly crackers were light and fluffy with big air pockets, which I enjoyed, but they were missing that little something extra that makes Cheez-Its so spectacularly crunchy.
While there were some issues with this imposter, by the end of my assessment, I couldn't stop eating them. Did Amazon create a perfect Cheez-It copycat? No, but they came pretty darn close.
2. Great Value Cheddar Cheese Crackers
The top two placements on this list were the only true imposters in the grand scheme of OG Cheez-It copycats. Taking second place and proud of it was Walmart's Great Value brand. This version of cheddar cheese crackers tasted almost identical to Extra Toasty Cheez-Its. I tasted that baked goodness on the back end of the profile and in the aftertaste.
Great Value's option was lighter and had more air pockets than Cheez-Its, which I liked. When it comes to cheesiness, these definitely had more salt than cheddar flavoring. That being said, I could eat a lot of these in one sitting without being weighed down by too much flavor dust.
While they weren't an exact match to the originals, Great Value hit an in-the-park homerun with its imposter Cheez-Its. A classically low Walmart price tag, solid flavor profile, and airy feel landed these crackers near the top.
1. Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers
While Aldi missed the mark with its vegan option, the Savoritz brand, which comes from the same grocery chain, pretty much nailed it. These Baked Cheese Crackers were a killer Cheez-It imposter and took first place in this cheesy showdown. Like Walmart's option, they had a bigger air pocket and not as much cheddar in the flavor profile, but the taste was definitely there. They also had a good crunch with balanced salt. I have limited notes for you on this one, Aldi. I could eat these all day long.
It seems no imposter can fully encapsulate the cheesy taste of original Cheez-Its, but when it comes to a good copycat, Savoritz is your best bet. From look to taste and everything in between, I bet you could fool even the most discerning palate. Save some cash — shop Aldi for all your Cheez-It needs. And hey, the box is a pretty close copycat, too!
Methodology
For this taste test, I sought out and bought seven types of imposter Cheez-Its and tasted each one. I wanted to see which brand came the closest to the original Cheez-It flavor; this was my main focus. However, I did take the texture and overall flavor into account. If they tasted good but weren't necessarily comparable to OG Cheez-its, that was taken into careful consideration. If they tasted bad, they went to the end of the list.