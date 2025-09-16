Elevate Canned Veggies With Julia Child's Foolproof Butter Tip

Julia Child had a massive effect on American home kitchens. She taught thousands of people how to cook using French techniques that she demystified on her TV show, "The French Chef." In short, Julia Child changed the world.

And one of her great tools for making the world a better place was butter. It's one of those magical fats that makes everything better, and there's a reason restaurants take special care of their butter. If butter can make everything better, it stands to reason it can make your canned vegetables taste amazing.

One of Julia Child's great tips on "The French Chef" was to strain canned vegetables and then sauté them in butter. The butter has to be the right temperature — between where it stops foaming and before it starts browning. This way, the vegetables soak up more of the butter flavor as they cook. And don't toss out the liquid the vegetables were canned in! It's perfect for adding to sauces and soups for a fuller veggie flavor.