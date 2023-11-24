Does Butter Always Actually Taste Better At Restaurants?

Have you ever enjoyed something at a restaurant that made you think, "I could totally make this"? Not everyone can be a gourmet chef and whip up five-star dishes from the comfort of their own home, but some seem easy enough to DIY. Take for example, simple bread and butter. It is a common belief that butter tastes better at restaurants. A serving of bread brought to your table for you to nibble on before your meal arrives always seems to have a side of spreadable butter that perfectly complements the contents of the bread basket. But when you attempt the same appetizer at home, something just doesn't feel the same. You could easily chalk it up to atmosphere: They say that food tastes better when it's free, which is often the case when you score a pre-meal basket of bread and butter. It could also be that you are enjoying the relief of having food prepared for you, unlike snacks and meals at home where you have to work (and pay) for your bread, butter, and everything else.

Yes, the butter you enjoy at a restaurant is not the same as the one sitting in your fridge. Many factors play into the differences between store-bought butter and the butter you enjoy tableside at your favorite restaurant, including the fat content in the butter, how it is stored, and how it is prepared for spreading and cooking.