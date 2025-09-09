Need To Revive Fresh Broccoli That's Wilted? Break Out The Ice Cubes

When serving up fresh vegetables, broccoli is a prime choice. It has a pleasant taste that, while earthy, isn't as bitter as some greens can be, which makes it great to serve up if you've got picky eaters that don't like other veggies (despite the old jokes about children hating broccoli). However, fresh broccoli can sometimes wilt before you're able to use it, leaving it mushy and unpleasant on the tongue. Luckily, you can fix this simply by using a bowl of ice water.

Before trying to revive your wilted broccoli, you should first make sure it's only wilted and not actually rotting. Look for mold spots on the stem, and be sure the leafy ends don't look like they're sprouting. The smell can also be a good indicator – broccoli gets much stinkier when it's rotting, so if the smell is putrid, throw it out rather than trying to revive it.

If your broccoli isn't rotten, the easiest way to revive it is to simply trim the stalks or cut it into bite-sized pieces before giving it an ice water bath. Depending on how wilted it is, the time you soak it can range from 15 to 30 minutes or even overnight in the fridge. You can also boil it on the stove for a minute before putting it in ice water. If you plan to eat it immediately, take the step of tossing it in oil right after blanching.