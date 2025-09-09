Need To Revive Fresh Broccoli That's Wilted? Break Out The Ice Cubes
When serving up fresh vegetables, broccoli is a prime choice. It has a pleasant taste that, while earthy, isn't as bitter as some greens can be, which makes it great to serve up if you've got picky eaters that don't like other veggies (despite the old jokes about children hating broccoli). However, fresh broccoli can sometimes wilt before you're able to use it, leaving it mushy and unpleasant on the tongue. Luckily, you can fix this simply by using a bowl of ice water.
Before trying to revive your wilted broccoli, you should first make sure it's only wilted and not actually rotting. Look for mold spots on the stem, and be sure the leafy ends don't look like they're sprouting. The smell can also be a good indicator – broccoli gets much stinkier when it's rotting, so if the smell is putrid, throw it out rather than trying to revive it.
If your broccoli isn't rotten, the easiest way to revive it is to simply trim the stalks or cut it into bite-sized pieces before giving it an ice water bath. Depending on how wilted it is, the time you soak it can range from 15 to 30 minutes or even overnight in the fridge. You can also boil it on the stove for a minute before putting it in ice water. If you plan to eat it immediately, take the step of tossing it in oil right after blanching.
Why does broccoli wilt? (And how to prevent it)
If your broccoli starts to wilt, there are a few possible causes. A common one is dehydration, which is part of why bathing it can be such an effective way to bring it back from the brink. However, heat can also damage and wilt the broccoli, and even if kept hydrated and cool, it will eventually start to wilt with age.
Although it will eventually wilt, when you use the right way to store broccoli, it won't do so prematurely. Keep it in the fridge to prevent heat damage, and allow it to have airflow so it stays crisp. It's also best not to store it near fruits or vegetables that produce ethylene, as the gas can cause the broccoli to overripen. This includes apples, bananas, melons, pears, peaches, and tomatoes, among others; in general, fruits that continue ripening after being picked. In addition, you should also wait to wash your broccoli until you're about to cook it to prevent excess moisture buildup.
If you store your broccoli properly, it should be firm and ready to go next time you cook any of your favorite broccoli recipes. Just try to use it within a couple days of purchase, and if you see any mold, toss it out rather than try to firm it back up.