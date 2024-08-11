The Step You Need To Take Right After You Blanch Those Greens

There are times when blanched veggies could use a little more cooking time, a little more caramelized color, or both. Have it both ways by tossing your blanched vegetables into a sauté pan with the fat and then giving everything a few minutes to cook and get crisp. This is a great method for bulkier veggies like broccoli and thicker green beans so they're brightly colored but not undercooked. Have a sauté pan prepared before the vegetables are dropped in the blanching water. When they're ready to come out, shake the extra water off in a mesh strainer over the sink, and then it's off to the sauté pan.

It's also perfectly fine to skip an extra pot altogether and do the blanching and sautéing in the same pan. This is a little bit like steaming (though there are important differences between blanching and steaming), but works just as well. Just fill the pan with about an inch of water, give the veggies a quick dip until they're bright, then drain the water. Next, add fat to the pan and toss the veggies over high heat until they look cooked and are ready to serve.

Keep the combination of blanching and fat in your back pocket anytime you want crisp, lightly-cooked veggies. As long as you have some fat ready to go when the food is hot, your blanched vegetables will always look fresh and colorful on the plate.