Why Exposing Bourbon To Light Can Ruin The Flavor

Bourbon is a rich and complex spirit with an impressive range of flavor profiles, but to get the most out of any given bottle, it has to be stored correctly. And while bourbon may be known as a type of hard liquor, its storage requirements can be more delicate.

Bourbon must be stored away from light sources, especially direct sunlight. Exposure to ultraviolet light will, over time, radically change almost every attribute of your bourbon. Its caramel color will fade and the bouquet of flavors will flatten, leaving behind a bitter, boozy disappointment.

Direct sunlight is usually the biggest culprit, and can turn a bottle of bourbon in just a few months. But some household lighting such as fluorescent bulbs emit smaller amounts of UV light that can have similar effects. Luckily, protecting bourbon from these effects is pretty simple: just make sure the bottles are stored away from UV light sources, especially direct sunlight.