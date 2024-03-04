Is It Ever Smart To Store Your Whiskey In The Freezer?

Whether you regularly make Old Fashioneds at home or you just like to keep a bottle of whiskey (or whisky, if you prefer) on hand for when the mood strikes, you're going to have to keep that celebrated liquor somewhere before and between uses. A freezer is tempting — you may even have seen other people storing liquor bottles in their freezer and wondered if you should do the same. It's pretty common to store vodka in the freezer, because straight liquor doesn't freeze, it just gets perfectly chilly. While it's not actually considered best practices to store vodka in the freezer (more on that later), it's not complete sacrilege.

Keeping your whiskey in the freezer, however, might raise a distiller's blood pressure. That's because whiskey and other barrel-aged spirits are chock-full of layered flavor notes, and drinking it at lower temperatures will make it more difficult to taste all of them. While chilling your whiskey can help smooth out the ethanol burn, it also smooths over everything else, including the desirable features. To best experience and appreciate a whiskey, especially a good one, you're better off storing it at room temperature.