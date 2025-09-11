The Major Seafood Company Behind Trader Joe's Canned Tuna

With the major recall earlier this year, it's understandable if you want to take a break from the store's canned tuna. However, it would be a mistake to swear it off for good. It's on our list of canned foods you should be buying at Trader Joe's for a reason. It may seem like food recalls are growing, having increased by 15% since 2020, but that is largely due to our increased ability to trace our food — and to keep consumers safe when something does go wrong.

In the case of the Trader Joe's tuna, it was a preemptive recall that occurred before anyone was affected. The supplier discovered a faulty seal in the can that could cause it to leak or for botulism to spread into the tuna. Thanks to a quick recall, no one was hurt. The recall was not because there was botulism found in the can, but because there was a chance of botulism occurring in the can. It's a thin line, but one that gives us confidence that they're doing their best to keep our food safe in the long run.