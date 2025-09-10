Give Your Banana Bread A Kick Of Coffee Flavor With Just 2 Ingredients
Banana bread is a great way to use up old bananas. If you haven't made it before, we recommend you start with this easy recipe for extra moist banana bread. Once you've made a few banana breads, you may be tempted to try adding a twist, and one great way to add some depth of flavor is with a coffee glaze made of instant coffee and powdered sugar. Add some instant coffee to hot water, and let it cool down. Once it's cooled, start stirring in the powdered sugar until the mixture becomes more viscous, and you'll have a delicious coffee glaze. If you want some more detail on how to make it or customize it even more to your liking, read our guide to powdered sugar icing and glazes here.
This tip goes especially well with a chocolate chip banana bread. Chocolate and coffee is a rich combination of flavors that go well together. You're essentially making a banana mocha bread. You don't need a lot of instant espresso to make this glaze, but if you want to avoid caffeine you can always use decaf instant espresso.
Bananas and Coffee Isn't as Strange as You May Think
Banana and coffee has become a recent trend, starting in South Korea when people started using the popular banana milk in coffee. Banana coffee recently had a moment on social media when an influencer took the combination another step by blending coffee with a frozen banana to make a thick, ice creamy coffee shake. The two go well together. The caffeine from the coffee will wake you up, while the banana provides potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6 to boost you for the rest of the day after the initial caffeine boost.
You can also make these banoffee breakfast cookies with espresso drizzle if you want to explore the pairing further. While the name banoffee may sound like it's the mix of bananas and coffee, it is not. Banoffee pie is a delicious old-school British dessert combining bananas with caramel or toffee.