Give Your Banana Bread A Kick Of Coffee Flavor With Just 2 Ingredients

Banana bread is a great way to use up old bananas. If you haven't made it before, we recommend you start with this easy recipe for extra moist banana bread. Once you've made a few banana breads, you may be tempted to try adding a twist, and one great way to add some depth of flavor is with a coffee glaze made of instant coffee and powdered sugar. Add some instant coffee to hot water, and let it cool down. Once it's cooled, start stirring in the powdered sugar until the mixture becomes more viscous, and you'll have a delicious coffee glaze. If you want some more detail on how to make it or customize it even more to your liking, read our guide to powdered sugar icing and glazes here.

This tip goes especially well with a chocolate chip banana bread. Chocolate and coffee is a rich combination of flavors that go well together. You're essentially making a banana mocha bread. You don't need a lot of instant espresso to make this glaze, but if you want to avoid caffeine you can always use decaf instant espresso.