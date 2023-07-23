Powdered Sugar Icing Is A Perfect Cake Topping If You're Not A Frosting Fan

Some people adore frosting. For others, it can overwhelm anything it's on with its intensely sweet flavor. If you are one of the people who think frosting is just too sweet, then powdered sugar icing may be the best dessert topping for you. To understand why, first, you need to know the main difference between icing and frosting. Frosting is thick, while icing is thin. This means that frosting can be painted onto a dessert in thick layers, whereas icing has to be drizzled on and tends to run off. Because of this, with icing, you get the perfect amount of additional sweetness that doesn't overwhelm a dessert.

Also, making icing is much easier than making frosting as it requires fewer ingredients. Powdered sugar icing tastes great and goes well on all kinds of desserts, including sugar cookies, lemon bundt cakes, and deliciously light and fluffy strawberry angel food cakes. So how can you make this simple but tasty icing at home?