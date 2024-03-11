Matcha Powder Is Your Secret For Rice Krispies Treats With Extra Flair

Rice Krispies treats may be one of the most nostalgic snacks of all time. They're sweet, smushy, and sticky, made with arguably some of the best things in life (butter, marshmallows, and breakfast cereal). And while they're a distinctly American creation, dating back nearly a century, there is an ancient, globally inspired ingredient that can add flair and depth to your Rice Krispies treats. Chances are you didn't ever imagine adding this ingredient as a kid: Matcha powder.

Matcha, a green tea powder probably most commonly known in its drinkable form, is naturally grassy, earthy, pleasantly bitter, and a bit tannic. In conjunction with the super sugary marshmallow and cereal-based confection, it offers balance and gives a touch of sophistication to an otherwise historically child-centric treat. With just a little bit of this verdant dust, you can take your treats to an entirely new level — and a novel color. Just make sure you're adding the right amount.