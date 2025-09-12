Here's What 5 Chain Restaurants Looked Like In The '80s

Chain restaurants have been part of America's fabric for generations, and the longer-lasting ones have undergone many stylistic overhauls. Perhaps some of the most decade-specific looks appeared during the 1980s, an era simultaneously known for pops of bright, neon color and shades of wooden browns.

Some giant chains, like McDonald's and Burger King, often represented the browner end of the '80s color spectrum. Beige and medium-brown tones dominated, as did wood grain details. Lighter browns strove to break up the monotony, aided by plenty of artificial plants and sunlight (where possible).

The '80s were also a big time for sit-down chain restaurant experiences, and these rode more varied color trends. Many TGI Fridays of the era featured brass accents and colorful lamps to evoke the chain's tavern roots, and Pizza Huts wore red, white, and green to approximate a traditional pizzeria. Another Italian-inspired chain, Olive Garden, used reds and whites with potted plants to suggest the freshness of Italy.