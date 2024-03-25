17 McDonald's Menu Items From The 1980s You Probably Forgot About

The 1980s were quite a golden decade for the Golden Arches, thanks to Executive Chef René Arend. Under his tenure at the McDonald's corporation, which began in 1976 and lasted until 2004, the test kitchen was rife with experimentation and innovation. One of Arend's biggest hits was, of course, McDonald's famous Chicken McNuggets. Yet for every home run, there were plenty of big swings and misses in the 1980s. Corporate employee-turned-franchisee Gary Eckmann told The Bangor Daily News in 1988: "Only one idea in 200 ever gets to the point of being tested in the marketplace by consumers."

Some menu item ideas that made it into brick-and-mortar McDonald's in the 1980s are lovingly revered to this day. But many are long-forgotten, like the styrofoam clamshell containers they once came in. To help remember them, we took a time machine back to the 80s to see what we missed out on. These items sought to bring freshness to breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. They included stabs at unique dipping sauces, gourmet salads, Latin-inspired dishes, and even pizza. McEnjoy!