This Is Where To Find The Remaining Pizza Hut Buffet Locations
Since 1958, Pizza Hut has been a stalwart chain for quick and satisfying pies. Many changes have occurred over the years as the company transitioned away from dine-in business and toward more deliveries — a trend accelerated by the pandemic — but dine-in Pizza Huts still exist in some locations, as do the brand's legendary buffets.
Back in the day, families could pull up to a Pizza Hut and find an expansive self-service counter featuring salads, several different pizzas, and even dessert pizzas for a dine-in feast that also came with free refills (which dine-in locations still offer, buffet or not). In 2024, the company quietly brought back these buffets in select North American locations, usually just for lunch, which may account for some of their numbers today.
Pizza Hut doesn't keep a registry of buffet locations, but fans on Reddit have noted that at least one still exists in each of the following states: Georgia, Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Montana, Ohio, Mississippi, Wyoming, Texas, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. There's also evidence of Pizza Hut buffets in Hawaii, New Hampshire, and California, as well as internationally in places like Canada, Australia, and the U.K.
Pizza Hut buffets appeal to diners' nostalgia
Today, a Pizza Hut buffet might seem as rare as the '90s menu items you either forgot about (like the Bigfoot Pizza) or just never even knew about if you're on the younger side. Fortunately, some of these stores are still out there for customers who want a fast food reminder of decades gone by. Finding one, however, is a lot like finding one of the few remaining KFC buffet locations, another former quick-service titan. Like the KFC version, Pizza Hut buffets can essentially only be found through online word of mouth, so it's best to call your local restaurant and ask if they have one.
The revival of Pizza Hut's self-service stations hints at the brand's pivot toward nostalgic appeal targeting millennials, many of whom likely grew up going to Pizza Hut buffets as kids in the 1980s and '90s. These are hopefully a better bet than the extinct Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combination restaurants, which were perhaps meant to support Pizza Hut thanks to Taco Bell's enduring popularity. At least Pizza Hut buffets stay on theme instead of fluctuating between wildly different food concepts.