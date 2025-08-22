This Is Where To Find The Remaining Pizza Hut Buffet Locations

Since 1958, Pizza Hut has been a stalwart chain for quick and satisfying pies. Many changes have occurred over the years as the company transitioned away from dine-in business and toward more deliveries — a trend accelerated by the pandemic — but dine-in Pizza Huts still exist in some locations, as do the brand's legendary buffets.

Back in the day, families could pull up to a Pizza Hut and find an expansive self-service counter featuring salads, several different pizzas, and even dessert pizzas for a dine-in feast that also came with free refills (which dine-in locations still offer, buffet or not). In 2024, the company quietly brought back these buffets in select North American locations, usually just for lunch, which may account for some of their numbers today.

Pizza Hut doesn't keep a registry of buffet locations, but fans on Reddit have noted that at least one still exists in each of the following states: Georgia, Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Montana, Ohio, Mississippi, Wyoming, Texas, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. There's also evidence of Pizza Hut buffets in Hawaii, New Hampshire, and California, as well as internationally in places like Canada, Australia, and the U.K.