Add-Ons At Popular Chains That Aren't Worth The Extra Cost

It's no secret that restaurant chains love promotions. Both fast food chains and fast casual outfits are known for using every trick in the book to try and wrestle your hard-earned money from you, with money-off deals, loyalty programs, and birthday rewards all popular ways to entice you into spending a little more than you intended to. In our opinion, though, the use of add-ons is more effective than all of these. By promising that your food will be just that bit bigger or better if you spend a little extra on an ingredient or two, chains give you the illusion of choice while creating a serious profit margin.

The problem, though, is that all too often these add-ons are super disappointing. How often have you spent a couple extra bucks on bacon, only to be presented with a few limp, soggy slices that look as though they've been cooked with a desk lamp? Why is it that the extra cheese option is always so unsatisfying, considering the amount you pay on it? Plus, who are the worst offenders for disappointing add-ons, and what are the places you need to avoid spending that additional money? We've got the answers to all those questions, right here.