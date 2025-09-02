Which US State Has The Most Fast Food Chains?

Pulling into a fast food drive-thru is one of America's great opportunities. Regardless of the fact that dietitians don't love the places, fast food joints represent some of the U.S.'s best qualities — like the freedom to choose a 2,000-calorie lunch and eat it wherever you want. And if you want to exercise that freedom to the fullest extent, you'll go to the state with the highest concentration of fast food chains in America. And for that, you'll visit one of two East Coast states, depending on how you calculate fast food frequency: either Maryland or West Virginia.

There are two ways to calculate which U.S. state has the most fast food chains. The first is by the number of chains per capita or as a percentage of the state's entire restaurant industry. In West Virginia, there are almost 50 of America's most popular fast food restaurants per every 10,000 people. Maryland places 24th on that list, with almost 39.

However, Maryland takes first place if you're calculating the state with the highest percentage of fast food restaurants in the country. According to a 2025 study by the Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts, almost 47% of the restaurants in Maryland are fast food places, while about 40% of the restaurants in West Virginia are fast food chains.