10 Rules To Know Before Eating At Panda Express

Arguably the most well-known fast casual American Chinese chain out there, Panda Express is determined to leave you satisfied. Whether you're trying its famous orange chicken (which sells a staggering amount each year) or opting for one of its many other entrées, it's the kind of place you head to when you're ravenous for some quick, reliable food that's big on flavor. It's also not exactly a complicated place to dine: Whether you're eating in or ordering takeout, most of us know the drill about how to order and what we're going to like, and its entire vibe is pretty down to earth.

However, that doesn't mean that you've got Panda Express down, folks. Like any restaurant, this chain has its own idiosyncrasies and secrets, and certain rules to follow that can make your visit as smooth and successful as possible. A lot of these rules aren't ones that Panda Express imposes, but rather things that you should keep in mind when you're eating there to ensure that you're getting the most for your money — and that you're not annoying the folks who work there. If you're ready to revolutionize your Panda Express game, we've got everything you need to know right here.