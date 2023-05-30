Panda Express Is Debuting Its First-Ever Rewards Program

Since 1983, Panda Express has served a variety of American Chinese dishes to a nation of satisfied patrons. Now, the chain is now giving back to its most devoted customers in the form of Panda Rewards, a loyalty program that honors members' continued patronage, per a May 30 press release. The program is free to join — customers just need to visit PandaRewards.com or sign up via the Panda Express mobile app to start earning points.

After signing up, new members will receive a welcome gift of 25% off, with a maximum discount of $10 off their order. The rewards program will continue to offer perks and surprises throughout the year.

According to Chief Brand Officer Andrea Cherng, Panda Express is "delighted to launch our first rewards program nationwide as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our loyal guests." This gratitude comes in the form of Panda Points, which can be used to redeem free menu items.