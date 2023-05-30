Panda Express Is Debuting Its First-Ever Rewards Program
Since 1983, Panda Express has served a variety of American Chinese dishes to a nation of satisfied patrons. Now, the chain is now giving back to its most devoted customers in the form of Panda Rewards, a loyalty program that honors members' continued patronage, per a May 30 press release. The program is free to join — customers just need to visit PandaRewards.com or sign up via the Panda Express mobile app to start earning points.
After signing up, new members will receive a welcome gift of 25% off, with a maximum discount of $10 off their order. The rewards program will continue to offer perks and surprises throughout the year.
According to Chief Brand Officer Andrea Cherng, Panda Express is "delighted to launch our first rewards program nationwide as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our loyal guests." This gratitude comes in the form of Panda Points, which can be used to redeem free menu items.
How do Panda Rewards work?
Once you become a member of the Panda Rewards program, you'll immediately begin earning personalized Panda Points for your purchases. In addition to the welcome gift, you'll receive 10 Panda Points for every dollar spent on qualified purchases (excluding orders made via third-party delivery apps, gift cards, alcohol, and Panda Express swag). When you've acquired 200 Panda Points, you can begin redeeming special gifts and prizes, including a free drink, entrée upgrades, or even a free meal, depending on how many points you have.
You'll also be privy to a Good Fortune Gift each month by making at least one qualified purchase at the chain. Your monthly gift may provide a discount on menu items, bonus Panda Points, or even a free menu item. Panda Rewards members will also be able to choose a yearly birthday gift.
Customers can earn and redeem points at Panda Express locations or when ordering via the app or online. Additionally, the points you've earned will never expire if you make at least one qualified purchase during the course of the year.