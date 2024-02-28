Sweet And Sour Pork Is A Totally Different Dish In The US Than It Is In China

American Chinese restaurant menus are rife with evidence of the evolution of traditional Chinese recipes, as they were first cooked to cure homesickness and then to make a living. Much like many of the Italian American recipes we're familiar with today, American Chinese recipes often don't resemble the dishes that influenced them to begin with. Ingredient availability and catering to American tastes meant traditional Chinese dishes became meatier, sweeter, and heavier than their original influences. Sweet and sour pork is definitely one of those dishes.

It's a take-out menu favorite. We're pretty used to the bright orange-red color and thick breading around small chunks of meat, be it pork or chicken. It's usually accompanied by chunks of bell pepper and pineapple and a side of rice. Sweet and sour pork is deep fried and bready, almost drowning in a sweet and tangy sauce, a flavor combination that appeals to people across cultures and income brackets. For many versions, the essential ingredient is ketchup – it gives the color, sweetness, and tanginess associated with the dish.

If you venture to China and find sweet and sour pork on the menu, the experience will be much different from what you order from your local place on a Friday night.