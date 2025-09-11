This Is Why Aldi Cashiers Are Incredibly Quick At Their Job

The uber-efficient German grocery store chain celebrated for its low prices, Aldi, is well known for their fast cashiers. Aldi allows their cashiers to sit down, not for employee comfort, but because the company has data showing that the employees scan items faster while seated. Sitting keeps employees fresh, and they can scan more items with fewer movements. Giving cashiers a chair is only a part of how Aldi keeps a high pace in the checkout line, however. Their little-known technique for speeding up the experience that can be considered problematic is a classic case of corporate micromanagement.

Every cashier is timed and then scored on each checkout as well as their time between customers. If you slow them down at all by forgetting your ID, not having your credit card already out, or talking on the phone, that lowers their score. Don't try to chat with the cashier, either. Some people find them rude, but niceties like chatting with the customers can ruin their metrics. As one Aldi employee says on the Aldi employee subreddit, "The customer will slow you down if you allow them to. Train your customers!" If this is too stressful for you, you may be out of luck as Aldi just recently started pulling out their self-checkout lanes at certain locations.