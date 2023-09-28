The Reason Aldi Cashiers Always Sit Down At The Register While Ringing You Up

Aldi, the German supermarket chain that has developed a cult-like following in America, is obsessed with customer service. From its store layouts to the handy yellow hook on its carts, the affordable grocer's focus on logicality extends to the checkout process, too.

Many grocery store shoppers who are used to long lines at the checkout and an employee standing as they scan items may be surprised during their first trip to Aldi. For one thing, cashiers are seated at the register during the checkout process and the reason behind it is actually data-proven: It allows them to ring up and execute each transaction faster. "Aldi says that cashiers sit at the register because, according to their testing, it allows us to ring up items faster," Jonah, an Aldi employee who works at one of its Pennsylvania locations, told Mental Floss. "We are given reports at the end of each day for our ringing statistics."

The method appears to resonate well with customers, who appreciate the quick checkout experience. "Those lines fly ... They're not messing around there," Allison Robicelli, a food writer in Baltimore who is an Aldi shopper, noted to CNN. "Once you see that kind of efficiency, it makes going to other supermarkets really annoying and really tedious."