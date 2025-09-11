7 Colorful Fruits That Belong In Your Fall Salad
Eating seasonally helps you eat a variety of fruits and vegetables that are fuller in flavor and have more vitamins and minerals. Plus, since the produce usually isn't shipped as far, it's better for the environment! If this has made you curious, take a look at our seasonal produce guide to help you know what to look out for each month while shopping.
A great way to fully enjoy a ripe, in-season fruit is in a salad. The quality of the ripe fruit can really shine in this simple format. Make a simple, homemade salad dressing that you can perfect to your liking and tailor to highlight the fruit. Plus, food can be enjoyed not just by taste, but by sight. A green salad base can perfectly highlight fun colors. So, with that in mind, here's a list of some fun, colorful fruits that are coming into season this fall for you to add to your salads.
Add kiwi for a sweet green pop
These little fuzzy fruits pack a lot of punch for a salad. October is usually when you can start finding kiwis grown in the U.S. The sweet little green fruits add another pleasing shade of green to this arugula salad with avocado and soft-boiled egg for that perfect pop of color.
Persimmons brighten up a salad
No, this is not an orange tomato, it's a persimmon! Persimmons have two common variations, the Fuyu and Hachiya, that are in season starting in October. The firmer Fuyu is what you want to add raw to your salads. This sweet, complex fruit with notes of mango and pumpkin really shines in the watercress and radicchio salad.
Pomegranates add some delicious fall flavor
There's a reason this food tops many salad recipes. Pomegranates are notoriously difficult to deseed (unless you use our easy hack). However, with a little effort, the little red pomegranate seed jewels look beautiful and taste fantastic in any salad! Keep your eyes open around the end of September for when they start to come in season.
Figs add flavor and color
Not just for dessert, figs are in season from late summer to early fall, so, depending on where you live, now's a great time to get into the fun fruit. Figs go great in so many salads, and work well in warm salads like this tomato, fig, and feta option, sure to hit the spot.
Grapes give a juicy splash of color
Surprisingly, grapes grow all over the country, as demonstrated in our list of states we did not expect to have wine regions. Depending on the varietal you can find, grapes are in season from summer through the fall. They pair well with a flavorful cheese, like in this arugula salad with grapes and Manchego.
Tangerines give some orangey fall vibes to salads
Tangerines are a tasty snack and an excellent salad topper for fall. The orange of a tangerine looks great in a bed of spinach, along with the red of dried cranberries. You'll have to wait, though, these sweet and easily snackable citruses only start getting good later in the Fall.
Grapefruits provide some pink freshness
Fruit salads can be real salads too, right? The bitter hit of a grapefruit can be a wonderful addition to many salads, including this complex and bright salad with spinach, radicchio, and Kalamata olives. Start looking for them in November. No matter what fruit you decide upon, the combination of color, flavor, and contrast will make any salad pop.