7 Colorful Fruits That Belong In Your Fall Salad

Eating seasonally helps you eat a variety of fruits and vegetables that are fuller in flavor and have more vitamins and minerals. Plus, since the produce usually isn't shipped as far, it's better for the environment! If this has made you curious, take a look at our seasonal produce guide to help you know what to look out for each month while shopping.

A great way to fully enjoy a ripe, in-season fruit is in a salad. The quality of the ripe fruit can really shine in this simple format. Make a simple, homemade salad dressing that you can perfect to your liking and tailor to highlight the fruit. Plus, food can be enjoyed not just by taste, but by sight. A green salad base can perfectly highlight fun colors. So, with that in mind, here's a list of some fun, colorful fruits that are coming into season this fall for you to add to your salads.