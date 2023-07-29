The Pomegranate Hack That Makes Removing Seeds A Breeze
Pomegranates possess a seductive history as a symbol of temptation, yet are also referred to as the "fruit of the dead" in Greek mythology. Its stunning pink skin is mesmerizing, and its tiny seeds resemble purple sapphires. Rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, as per Healthline, the pomegranate offers a unique flavor that's mildly sweet and tangy. Yet to taste the beautiful flavors of this tempting fruit is the arduous process of removing the seeds first.
Not only is it time-consuming, but removing pomegranate seeds is a messy business. Never fear; Chrissy Teigen's book "Cravings: Hungry For More" has a tip to make this frustrating removal a complete breeze. The trick involves submerging the fruit in a bowl of water and plucking the seeds from the pith (the encasing white skin over the seeds) while it's submerged. The water prevents any pesky pomegranate juice from spraying out from the seeds or staining your hands. It's a genius hack; there's really no surprise it's gone viral on TikTok.
A seedy, speedy trick
On TikTok, user Jenn Kerr credits Chrissy Teigen for this incredible pomegranate hack and demonstrates how to easily remove the seeds from a pomegranate using only a bowl of cold water.
Begin by washing the pomegranate. After all, your grocery store produce is probably dirtier than you think. Then, using a sharp knife, cut the pomegranate halfway through the top of the fruit. You do not want to entirely cut the fruit in half, as you'll lose some of the juice from the seeds. Plunge the pomegranate into a cold medium-sized bowl of water that's about ⅔ full and carefully split in half with your hands.
Gently begin to pull the seeds from the pith and remove the outer pink skin of the fruit from the bowl. The seeds will sink to the bottom of the bowl, while the pith will rise to the top. Once all the seeds have been retrieved, drain the water from the bowl and pick out any remaining pieces of white membrane that may be attached. Place the pomegranate seeds on a paper towel and softly tap them dry. They are now ready to use.
Storage and uses
If you're not using the seeds immediately, seal them tightly in an airtight bag or container, and keep them in the refrigerator for up to five days. Ensure no excess air is in the bag or container, as this could shorten its shelf-life. You can also freeze fresh pomegranate seeds, and it's advised to flash freeze them first as this can prevent the seeds from clumping. To achieve this, spread the fresh seeds on a large tray, attempting to keep them as separate as possible, and place them in the freezer for a couple of hours. Remove the tray and bag the seeds into portions. This saves on space and waste. Frozen seeds will keep up to a year in the freezer.
With this hack in hand, you have no excuse not to make the most of this glorious fruit. While eating the seeds alone is totally acceptable, they can also bring a little sparkle to any dish with their jewel-like appearance. It pairs well with pear in a brussel sprout salad, on top of creamy oatmeal, or as a garnish over a chocolate torte. Indulging in pomegranate doesn't need to be complicated, and following this hack makes this tempting fruit much more enticing.