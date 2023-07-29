The Pomegranate Hack That Makes Removing Seeds A Breeze

On TikTok, user Jenn Kerr credits Chrissy Teigen for this incredible pomegranate hack and demonstrates how to easily remove the seeds from a pomegranate using only a bowl of cold water.

Begin by washing the pomegranate. After all, your grocery store produce is probably dirtier than you think. Then, using a sharp knife, cut the pomegranate halfway through the top of the fruit. You do not want to entirely cut the fruit in half, as you'll lose some of the juice from the seeds. Plunge the pomegranate into a cold medium-sized bowl of water that's about ⅔ full and carefully split in half with your hands.

Gently begin to pull the seeds from the pith and remove the outer pink skin of the fruit from the bowl. The seeds will sink to the bottom of the bowl, while the pith will rise to the top. Once all the seeds have been retrieved, drain the water from the bowl and pick out any remaining pieces of white membrane that may be attached. Place the pomegranate seeds on a paper towel and softly tap them dry. They are now ready to use.