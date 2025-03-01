6 States We Did Not Expect To Have Wine Regions

Minnesota is known more for extreme cold, so how does it have a wine region, much less two? Thankfully, the University of Minnesota has helped with the growth of wine making in the state by creating many different frost-hardy varieties of grape. One of these varieties of grape is Marquette, a hybrid red made to withstand the cold. It produces a complex red wine with cherry and black current flavor profiles often noted.

Alexandria Lakes, between St. Cloud and Fargo, in Douglas County, was the first wine region in Minnesota. The area has some of the deepest lakes in the state, which helps to moderate the temperature. Wineries in the region include Carlos Creek Winery, which hosts a grape stomping festival and has Minnesota themed wines like You Betcha' Blush, and Hot Dish Red. (In case you're wondering what a Minnesota Hot Dish is you can find out here.)

Down in the Southeastern side of the state is the Upper Mississippi Valley, home of Minnesota's first winery, Alexis Bailly Vineyard. The region covers 30,000 square miles and expands into Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. This region is not only the largest American Viticultural Area in North America, but it's the largest designated wine-producing region in the world.