7 Costco Pumpkin Finds To Keep An Eye Out For This September
Part of the joy of shopping at Costco is wandering the aisles searching for new treasures and envisioning what your week ahead will look like with these finds. Technically, the fall season doesn't start until September 22, but thankfully, pumpkin spice season is independent of Earth's orbit around the sun, and Costco is already carrying some pumpkin spice-flavored products. And yes, we mean flavored — pumpkin spice doesn't actually contain pumpkin, even if the taste of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and other additions puts you in an autumnal mood.
Costco already has Halloween products for sale (though there's no word on whether or not last year's Halloween-themed ravioli will be returning), and some stores even have Christmas items stocked. Some fall flavors are available at Costco throughout the year, but if you don't have time to wander the giant aisles searching for pumpkin-themed items, you can always check your local warehouse's stock online.
Pumpkin Spice Nutpods Almond + Coconut Creamer
Create a vegan pumpkin spice latte at home with this Nutpods creamer. It comes in a variety pack for $11.34, which includes two French Vanilla flavored cartons, so once Pumpkin Spice Season is over, you have some tried-and-true standards to use. Right now, these are only available in the Pacific Northwest, but keep your eyes open in the coming weeks.
Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread Mix
Great for both pumpkin bread and muffins, this mix includes cream cheese-flavored icing and a cinnamon streusel topping. We recommend using this pumpkin bread in your next grilled cheese (trust us)! A 3-pack costs $10.20.
Pumpkin Spice Premier Protein Shake
Give your workout routine a cozy vibe with this pumpkin spice-flavored protein shake, coming in at $36.99. It has 30 grams of protein, plus 25 vitamins and minerals, which will get you ready for the upcoming winter!
Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar
The protein bar that you have to keep refrigerated, Perfect Bar is made with peanut butter and honey for the base. The seasonal pumpkin flavor features dried pumpkin and spices for that hit of fall flavor! A box of 12 costs $22.69.
Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwich
Alden's organic ice cream sandwiches combine a pumpkin pie flavor with the sweet tang of a cheesecake. They're made with real pumpkin and no high fructose corn syrup. A box of 18 will cost you $15.54.
Costco Bakery Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
These Costco bakery pumpkin streusel muffins are a fan favorite that people look forward to every year. You can get them in an 8-pack for $6.99, but they're sure to go fast!
Costco Bakery Pumpkin Pie
What list of Costco pumpkin finds would be complete without the famed pumpkin pie from its bakery? The pie is famed for its price point of $5.99 for the quality and amount you get. If you're not yet sold, read our breakdown on whether or not the Costco pumpkin pie is worth it!