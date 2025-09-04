7 Costco Pumpkin Finds To Keep An Eye Out For This September

Part of the joy of shopping at Costco is wandering the aisles searching for new treasures and envisioning what your week ahead will look like with these finds. Technically, the fall season doesn't start until September 22, but thankfully, pumpkin spice season is independent of Earth's orbit around the sun, and Costco is already carrying some pumpkin spice-flavored products. And yes, we mean flavored — pumpkin spice doesn't actually contain pumpkin, even if the taste of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and other additions puts you in an autumnal mood.

Costco already has Halloween products for sale (though there's no word on whether or not last year's Halloween-themed ravioli will be returning), and some stores even have Christmas items stocked. Some fall flavors are available at Costco throughout the year, but if you don't have time to wander the giant aisles searching for pumpkin-themed items, you can always check your local warehouse's stock online.