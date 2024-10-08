Adorable Halloween-Themed Ravioli Is Now Available At Costco

Costco's getting into the spooky spirit this Halloween by bringing us yet another holiday-themed pasta with kid-friendly shapes and everyone-friendly flavors. The latest Halloween offering is for ravioli shaped as black bats and orange pumpkins; they're filled with a blend of creamy and salty Italian cheeses including ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago.

Exactly how much they cost likely varies by location. But they run around $10 for a double package of 1-pound each, which you can freeze if you don't plan to eat it all before the best by date.

The latest themed iteration follows other holiday ravioli favorites from Costco, including bells and trees for Christmas, shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day, and Valentine's Day heart-shaped ravioli. Since the ravioli takes only about three minutes to cook, and can be paired with a great store-bought sauce, it's the perfect meal option for a speedy dinner especially when there are Halloween parties and trick-or-treating to get to. And they're an easy way to get little ones (and let's be real, ourselves too) to eat a real dinner when all anyone can think about is candy.