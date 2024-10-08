Adorable Halloween-Themed Ravioli Is Now Available At Costco
Costco's getting into the spooky spirit this Halloween by bringing us yet another holiday-themed pasta with kid-friendly shapes and everyone-friendly flavors. The latest Halloween offering is for ravioli shaped as black bats and orange pumpkins; they're filled with a blend of creamy and salty Italian cheeses including ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago.
Exactly how much they cost likely varies by location. But they run around $10 for a double package of 1-pound each, which you can freeze if you don't plan to eat it all before the best by date.
The latest themed iteration follows other holiday ravioli favorites from Costco, including bells and trees for Christmas, shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day, and Valentine's Day heart-shaped ravioli. Since the ravioli takes only about three minutes to cook, and can be paired with a great store-bought sauce, it's the perfect meal option for a speedy dinner especially when there are Halloween parties and trick-or-treating to get to. And they're an easy way to get little ones (and let's be real, ourselves too) to eat a real dinner when all anyone can think about is candy.
Customer reactions and serving suggestions
Costco's been releasing ravioli in fun shapes for a few years now, and customer reactions on Reddit for the latest Halloween variety are predictably mixed. Some customers thought they were just okay, with one describing them as "meh" and another giving their flavor a three out of 10 rating. Yet another proclaimed, "Never again for this house," noting that their kids wouldn't eat the raviolis, not preferring their taste. Some on Instagram said this was due to the fact that the dyes to make the pumpkins and bats a respective orange and black affected the flavor. "There is so much added dye that it kills the flavor ... we ended up throwing them away and ordering dinner," said one person.
But others thought that even despite not being authentic ravioli, these Halloween treats were pretty good with the right sauce and toppings. One user suggested a pumpkin or butternut squash sauce, which Costco has also carried in the past, and then topping it with lots of cheese. But the one Reddit user had perhaps the best suggestion of all: top with freshly sautéed garlic to keep the vampires at bay.