You Won't Be Able To Find This Iconic Soda At Buc-Ee's

Buc-ee's is the travel center that has everything. Well, just about. There is one soda brand you can't find nestled in between other fountain drinks or in with the refrigerated drinks. Pepsi is persona non grata when it comes to Buc-ee's. Sure, if you go to this rest stop that is all the rage you will find the famous Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets you can also buy online, as well as the Buc-ee's savory Czech pastry that will give you all the Texas feels you know and love, but this destination on your road trip journey only has Coke products to quench your thirst (unless you happen to live in Johnstown, Colorado, the lone location to allegedly sell Pepsi products).

Apparently, Buc-ee's has an exclusivity deal with Coca-Cola that dates back to 1997, so don't expect to find any bottles of Mountain Dew or Aquafina lining the shelves either. This may be unsettling to some parched and weary travelers; however, it makes a lot of sense that a Texas-based chain like Buc-ee's would be partial towards Coke products since the Lone Star state has been serving up this brand for over 115 years. Still, these types of agreements, known as pouring rights, are common among products and retailers. Exclusivity gives the product a foothold in a specific market or demographic, while the retailer offers favorable pricing and marketing support.