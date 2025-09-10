You Won't Be Able To Find This Iconic Soda At Buc-Ee's
Buc-ee's is the travel center that has everything. Well, just about. There is one soda brand you can't find nestled in between other fountain drinks or in with the refrigerated drinks. Pepsi is persona non grata when it comes to Buc-ee's. Sure, if you go to this rest stop that is all the rage you will find the famous Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets you can also buy online, as well as the Buc-ee's savory Czech pastry that will give you all the Texas feels you know and love, but this destination on your road trip journey only has Coke products to quench your thirst (unless you happen to live in Johnstown, Colorado, the lone location to allegedly sell Pepsi products).
Apparently, Buc-ee's has an exclusivity deal with Coca-Cola that dates back to 1997, so don't expect to find any bottles of Mountain Dew or Aquafina lining the shelves either. This may be unsettling to some parched and weary travelers; however, it makes a lot of sense that a Texas-based chain like Buc-ee's would be partial towards Coke products since the Lone Star state has been serving up this brand for over 115 years. Still, these types of agreements, known as pouring rights, are common among products and retailers. Exclusivity gives the product a foothold in a specific market or demographic, while the retailer offers favorable pricing and marketing support.
Buc-ee's has another Texas staple
Coke is considered the number one-selling drink in the United States. The Coca-Cola company has over 200 brands, which include teas, sports drinks, juices, and water to satisfy a thirsty traveler. It also likes to change up its iconic packaging from time to time, like adding individual names to its label as a personal touch. However, man doesn't live on Coca-Cola alone. This is why Buc-ee's lovers will be happy to learn that Dr. Pepper still has a place in this gas station rest stop. Dr. Pepper is considered the second best-selling carbonated drink in the U.S., and it's also a Texas staple. No respectable Texas establishment would be without this carbonated drink.
Pepsi is only the fourth most-favored bubbly beverage Americans are drinking. That said, if you count yourself among this contingency and really are aching for a Pepsi drink, you can still stop by Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, or Subway. These fast food chains have pouring rights with this beverage company and will be able to satiate your drinking needs with your preferred brand. However, if you are a true Buc-ee's enthusiast and want the experience of this gas station and convenience store, it might be time to start drinking something else.