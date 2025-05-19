10 Times Coca-Cola Changed Its Iconic Packaging

Since it was founded in 1886, the Coca-Cola company has constantly invented and reinvented its iconic brand, which now reaches almost every corner of the world. Long before the company was creating Star Wars-themed bottles for Disney, its original goal was to create a bottle so recognizable that it could be identified by feel as easily as by sight. From there, the company collaborated with designers to do just that, and the bottle is now arguably as distinctive as the taste of the refreshing beverage itself.

The company quickly realized that to thwart competition from other soda companies and protect itself from copycats, it needed to create and trademark its packaging. Soon enough, the contour, long-necked bottle became synonymous with Coca-Cola. Through manufacturing improvements and sustainability efforts, the legendary Coke bottle we're all familiar with today has undergone several evolutions since the beginning of the 20th century and continues to evolve today. We dove into Coca-Cola's rich history and found 10 times the company changed its iconic packaging.