Why Costco's Self-Checkout System Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Among the expectations busy shoppers hold dear is the seamless checkout process, where speed and convenience go hand in hand. Once your cart is loaded to the brim, all you want to do is make your payment and go home — however, this final step in the supermarket warehouse leader known as Costco is becoming increasingly difficult. Recently, frustrated customers have been using Reddit to voice their opinions on Costco's self-checkout process. Members are now required to show two forms of identification when using self-checkout. Another point of contention revolves around the use of hand scanners, which are restricted to employees only.

Before these changes were implemented, Costco members were often able to use self-checkout as a fast track to finishing their shopping experience. While you still had to wait for some customers who would occasionally hold up the line, self-checkout allowed you the benefit of not having to interact with employees. You could skip the longer lines, along with the banter, once you got to the register. Now, the complete opposite experience awaits you. Costco's new rules for members and constant need for employees during the self-checkout process are becoming more of a burden on its members' patience and time, leaving a lot to be desired.