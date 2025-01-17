The Extra Aldi Step That'll Save You Money When Checking Out
Aldi is known for its low prices. Shopping at this German-owned grocery store can help save you money on some of your weekly staples, as well as with those seasonal finds to make holiday hosting a breeze. But like with all retailers, if you understand some of Aldi's unique nuances, you will get better deals. This is especially true if you are a fan of using Aldi's self-checkout. Sure this convenience can speed up your shopping excursion; however, you may not get the promotional prices or discounts, that is, unless you get a staff member to make the price adjustment.
According to a Mirror report, a shopper took to an Aldi insider Facebook group with over 270,000 members to share, "Any discounts don't automatically apply on the self-checkouts. You have to ask a human employee to take the discounts off manually. This applies for % off stickers and any multibuys etc. I don't know if this is common knowledge." Apparently, employees have to do this extra step regardless of your preferred checkout method with another community member noting, "Staff have to apply the discount on a normal till so def will have to on a self-service till. I've had a few missed then realised!"
Check your receipt
Self-checkout is fairly new to Aldi, with 2019 marking its initial rollout, but with the exception of this discount glitch, it has been warmly embraced by customers. It can definitely make shopping quicker and easier. Still, quality products and competitive prices are what keep customers coming back. How much can shopping at Aldi save you? It really depends, but per Bravo Deal, a weekly shopping trip to this market will run a shopper $185.18, on average, compared to Target's $239.62 receipt. But if you neglect asking a cashier to help you out when you use self-checkout, it may have you wondering if it is really the cheapest grocery store in America. That said, the solution is simple.
There are plenty of items that are cheaper at Aldi than other grocery stores, but this self-checkout revelation simply means that to take full advantage of them, you may need to be mindful of the prices as you shop and be sure to check your receipt. If you discover a discrepancy, simply ask an employee at customer service, and they will make the adjustment for you.