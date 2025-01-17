The Extra Aldi Step That'll Save You Money When Checking Out

Aldi is known for its low prices. Shopping at this German-owned grocery store can help save you money on some of your weekly staples, as well as with those seasonal finds to make holiday hosting a breeze. But like with all retailers, if you understand some of Aldi's unique nuances, you will get better deals. This is especially true if you are a fan of using Aldi's self-checkout. Sure this convenience can speed up your shopping excursion; however, you may not get the promotional prices or discounts, that is, unless you get a staff member to make the price adjustment.

According to a Mirror report, a shopper took to an Aldi insider Facebook group with over 270,000 members to share, "Any discounts don't automatically apply on the self-checkouts. You have to ask a human employee to take the discounts off manually. This applies for % off stickers and any multibuys etc. I don't know if this is common knowledge." Apparently, employees have to do this extra step regardless of your preferred checkout method with another community member noting, "Staff have to apply the discount on a normal till so def will have to on a self-service till. I've had a few missed then realised!"