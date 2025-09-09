Soy sauce has a ton of delicious uses, especially in Asian cuisine, making it a key ingredient in many different dishes. Originating in China over 2,500 years ago soy sauce is made by fermenting soybeans, yeast, and wheat flour, but modern methods can create it through a quicker chemical process instead. Though all soy sauce is made using the same methods, not all soy sauce is created equal. In fact, some brands are much higher quality than others and one you should avoid picking up at the store is 365 Whole Foods.

Daily Meal tried and ranked 13 brands of soy sauce, and 365 Whole Foods took spot number 12, only beating Signature Select. While Whole Foods' soy sauce had a relatively mild taste at first, whether we tried it alone, as a tofu marinade, or as a rice seasoning it quickly and suddenly became overpoweringly salty. While salt is obviously an important component of soy sauce, it's meant to have a much more complex, umami flavor, and an overly salty sauce makes for a poor condiment or ingredient for whatever you're cooking.

In addition, Whole Foods' soy sauce costs $4.39 for 20 ounces in the Cincinnati area, which comes out to about $0.22 per ounce. In contrast, Great Value's soy sauce, which placed just above Whole Foods' on the ranking, costs $1.58 for a 15-ounce bottle, or around $0.11 per ounce. Funnily enough, our main complaint about the Great Value sauce was also its saltiness, so even if you're looking for a very salty sauce, you'd be better off with the cheaper Great Value bottle.