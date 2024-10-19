Make Unbeatable Orange Chicken Sauce With 3 Easy Ingredients At Home

Orange chicken is one of the most popular takeout items there is — which is why it's a good idea to learn how to make the sauce at home. If you can pull off homemade orange chicken, then you can have a takeout-style meal whenever you want, without spending the extra money or waiting for the delivery. It may seem a bit intimidating and complicated, but you can actually make orange chicken sauce with just three ingredients: Orange marmalade, soy sauce, and barbecue sauce.

Thanks to the marmalade, the orange taste will be both sweet and tangy. Meanwhile, the soy sauce provides salty and umami flavors, while the barbecue sauce brings in a bit of a smoky element. (You may want to peruse Daily Meal's list of the 15 best store-bought barbecue sauces and find a pleasantly smoky choice.) All in all, it will taste a little bit different from the takeout you're used to, but still quite close — and, most importantly, still extremely delicious.

Not only does this sauce require so few ingredients, but it comes together easily as well. All you need to do is combine the sauce ingredients in a skillet and cook over medium-low while stirring it consistently so it doesn't burn, until it's thickened up nicely. One cup each of the barbecue sauce and marmalade plus a couple tablespoons of soy sauce should do the trick, but you can taste and adjust. Once it's got the flavor and consistency you're looking for, you're ready to serve it over chicken and rice. You can choose crispy chicken or simply pan-fry pieces of chicken.