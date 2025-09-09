What's The Most Expensive Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

When it comes to budget steakhouses, the most expensive option being a Porterhouse seems to be common. Both Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse offer a 22 ounce Porterhouse as their most expensive steak, with Outback's being $35.99 and LongHorn's being $36.29. Like Texas Roadhouse, Outback's Porterhouse comes with two sides, while LongHorn's comes with one side and a salad.

Given that both of these steaks are an ounce smaller than Texas Roadhouse's Porterhouse yet cost more, Texas Roadhouse distinguishes itself from the pack. The quality seems to be similar too, with Outback's Porterhouse also ranking third in a lineup of Outback Steakhouse Steaks. While LongHorn's Porterhouse wasn't included in such a ranking, it was favorably received by a Daily Meal writer comparing the chain's cheapest and most expensive steaks, so any of these offerings would really be a good bet if you're craving a Porterhouse.

Of course, the price of any budget steakhouse will be dwarfed by the price of a similar offering at a premium steakhouse. For instance, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse sells a 40 ounce Porterhouse for $121. Even considering how much bigger the steak is, it's still significantly pricier, at over $3 an ounce versus Texas Roadhouse's $1.52. However, you're really paying for quality here, as these chains are known to offer much higher quality steaks. The best choice really comes down to how picky you are about steak and how much you've got to spend.