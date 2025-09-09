What's The Most Expensive Steak At Texas Roadhouse?
If you're eating at a budget steakhouse like LongHorn, Outback, or Texas Roadhouse, odds are you aren't picking up the most expensive steak on the menu. After all, if you're just after the best steak without regards to price, you'll probably visit a steakhouse known for high-quality cuts instead. However, when you sit down at a restaurant, it's natural to wonder what offering would net you the biggest bill at the end of the meal. In the case of Texas Roadhouse, its most expensive steak is the Porterhouse T-Bone.
In the Cincinnati area, a 23 ounce Porterhouse T-Bone from Texas Roadhouse costs $34.99. The steak comes with two sides included, though note that certain sides or any kind of steak add-on will further increase this price. Though it is much pricier than other Texas Roadhouse steaks (on the other side of the coin, its cheapest option is a 6 ounce sirloin for $14.49), it's not a bad deal for its size. It comes out to about $1.52 per ounce (the added sides not included in the price), more bang for your buck than the 6 ounce sirloin, which is $2.41 per ounce. In addition, the steak is pretty good quality, ranking third in a Daily Meal ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks.
How Texas Roadhouse's most expensive steak compares to other chains
When it comes to budget steakhouses, the most expensive option being a Porterhouse seems to be common. Both Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse offer a 22 ounce Porterhouse as their most expensive steak, with Outback's being $35.99 and LongHorn's being $36.29. Like Texas Roadhouse, Outback's Porterhouse comes with two sides, while LongHorn's comes with one side and a salad.
Given that both of these steaks are an ounce smaller than Texas Roadhouse's Porterhouse yet cost more, Texas Roadhouse distinguishes itself from the pack. The quality seems to be similar too, with Outback's Porterhouse also ranking third in a lineup of Outback Steakhouse Steaks. While LongHorn's Porterhouse wasn't included in such a ranking, it was favorably received by a Daily Meal writer comparing the chain's cheapest and most expensive steaks, so any of these offerings would really be a good bet if you're craving a Porterhouse.
Of course, the price of any budget steakhouse will be dwarfed by the price of a similar offering at a premium steakhouse. For instance, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse sells a 40 ounce Porterhouse for $121. Even considering how much bigger the steak is, it's still significantly pricier, at over $3 an ounce versus Texas Roadhouse's $1.52. However, you're really paying for quality here, as these chains are known to offer much higher quality steaks. The best choice really comes down to how picky you are about steak and how much you've got to spend.