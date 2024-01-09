The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Minced Garlic

Roasted asparagus, fried chicken wings, shrimp scampi, and other popular dishes wouldn't taste the same without garlic. This spice elevates their flavor, adding a savory tang that leaves you wanting another bite. But while it's easy to mince a whole bunch of garlic in a flash, storing it for later requires some prep work. Unless you plan to use it right away, you can refrigerate it for up to six hours or freeze it.

Minced garlic can turn bitter if refrigerated for too long, but once frozen, it will preserve its flavor for up to three months. "Like refrigerated garlic, frozen garlic loses its texture, but it still tastes delicious. So, use it in saucy types of dishes where texture doesn't matter," said cookbook author Anne-Marie Bonneau in an interview with Insider. She also advises against storing minced garlic in oil, as it may put you at risk for botulism. "The minced garlic in oil that you buy at the store has been treated with preservatives to prevent this," she notes.

Freezing minced garlic is quite straightforward and can be done in several ways. All you need is an ice cube tray or a plastic bag and 10 minutes of your time.