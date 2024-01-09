The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Minced Garlic
Roasted asparagus, fried chicken wings, shrimp scampi, and other popular dishes wouldn't taste the same without garlic. This spice elevates their flavor, adding a savory tang that leaves you wanting another bite. But while it's easy to mince a whole bunch of garlic in a flash, storing it for later requires some prep work. Unless you plan to use it right away, you can refrigerate it for up to six hours or freeze it.
Minced garlic can turn bitter if refrigerated for too long, but once frozen, it will preserve its flavor for up to three months. "Like refrigerated garlic, frozen garlic loses its texture, but it still tastes delicious. So, use it in saucy types of dishes where texture doesn't matter," said cookbook author Anne-Marie Bonneau in an interview with Insider. She also advises against storing minced garlic in oil, as it may put you at risk for botulism. "The minced garlic in oil that you buy at the store has been treated with preservatives to prevent this," she notes.
Freezing minced garlic is quite straightforward and can be done in several ways. All you need is an ice cube tray or a plastic bag and 10 minutes of your time.
Use this trick to freeze minced garlic in seconds
One of the easiest ways to freeze minced garlic requires nothing but a plastic bag. First, chop a bunch of garlic in a food processor. Feel free to add a pinch of salt and fresh or dried herbs for extra flavor. Next, transfer the garlic to a freezer bag and press it with your hands to flatten it out and remove excess air.
Seal the bag, and then use a chopstick, butter knife, or pastry cutter to draw lines that divide the garlic into small squares. This trick will make it easier to break off individual portions later on. When you're done, simply lay the bag flat in the freezer.
With this method, you'll save a ton of time on mincing garlic. So, instead of spending a couple of minutes peeling and chopping garlic for lunch or dinner, just break off one of those squares and thaw it at room temperature. A one-inch square of frozen minced garlic equals about 1 teaspoon of garlic paste, which should be enough for a small meal.
An ice cube tray will do the trick, too
On a similar note, you can chop the garlic and then pour it into an ice cube tray. Fill each section to your desired portion size, and then cover the whole thing with plastic wrap to prevent odor transfer. Place the tray in the freezer for a few hours or overnight. After that, transfer the garlic cubes to a ziplock bag and use them as needed.
If you plan to freeze a large amount of garlic at once, choose an ice cube tray with 20-30 compartments. A helpful piece of advice is to add a bit of olive oil to each section before pouring in the garlic. This will prevent it from sticking to the ice cube tray, allowing you to take out the cubes more easily.
Ideally, buy an ice cube tray that you'll only use for freezing garlic. These kitchen accessories are made of silicon or plastic, which can absorb the garlic odor. Therefore, you shouldn't reuse them for freezing ice, coffee, milk, wine, or other ingredients. And voila, you've got minced garlic primed and ready to go anytime you need it!