You've Probably Been Storing Blueberries Wrong This Whole Time
Blueberries are refreshing, juicy, sweet, and easily eaten by the handful. You can even eat blueberries every single day. Like strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, blueberries are considered a quintessential summer food and are also well-known for having many health benefits. They're also known for spoiling incredibly fast. Sometimes, it seems like as soon as you buy blueberries, the clock starts ticking down to when they become mushy and completely inedible.
Blueberries tend to spoil so quickly because they have a high moisture content. When they dry out, the berries shrivel and wilt. If there's too much moisture, blueberries may become infested with mold. The secret to keeping your blueberries fresh for as long as possible is how you store them. Surprisingly, choosing to store your carton of blueberries in your fridge's crisper drawer isn't the best place to do it.
Proper storage involves two factors: moisture control and temperature control. Your blueberries must be in a place that is neither too hot nor too cold — and where they won't lose or gain too much moisture. While it is possible to store blueberries in your fridge as you normally would, it's best to follow a few simple steps to keep them fresh instead of tossing the carton into the crisper and forgetting about them.
Blueberries need plenty of air circulation
Storing your blueberries the "right way" in the fridge may sound like a pretentious process that isn't worth your time. Fortunately, storing blueberries the right way in your fridge is not complicated. Most of it is common sense.
Before you choose a carton, look for any wilted or fuzzy berries. One spoiled berry indicates the rest of the carton will spoil soon. Ensure all the berries are clean, free of debris, and look relatively fresh — but don't rinse them first. When you're ready to store the blueberries, place a paper towel or other absorptive material under the fruit to soak up moisture and prevent liquid from pooling in the bottom of the carton. Place the carton on a shelf instead of inside the crisper drawer, as fresh air circulating throughout the fridge will help keep the berries fresh.
Another factor to consider is what kind of container your blueberries are kept in. Avoid storing your fresh blueberries in a tight or sealed container, as this can trap air inside the container with the fruit. This stale air will encourage mold growth since moisture can't escape. If blueberries are stored where the air is constantly circulated, there will be less moisture buildup — and less productive mold growth.
How to freeze blueberries on a baking sheet
If you want to keep blueberries longer, this fruit is an excellent choice to freeze and can be used in a wide variety of ways after being frozen, including in recipes for glowing skin.
One method to freeze blueberries is by spreading them out on a small baking sheet before putting them in the freezer. This method ensures none of the berries stick together and form clumps, which can make cooking with them difficult. Once the berries are frozen, grab a freezer-safe plastic bag or storage container and put the berries inside. By storing the blueberries this way, you can expect them to keep for an average of six to eight months.
The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council recommends that if you have fresh blueberries, you should freeze them as they are and rinse them off when you're ready to eat them. If you prefer to wash blueberries off before freezing, pat them as dry as possible with a paper towel before transferring to a plastic bag or container and freezing them.
Whether you freeze your berries or keep them in your fridge, remember to take care and pay attention to how fresh your blueberries are when purchased. Blueberries are fragile and should be treated delicately to ensure they stay fresh, juicy, and, most importantly, edible.