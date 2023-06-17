You've Probably Been Storing Blueberries Wrong This Whole Time

Blueberries are refreshing, juicy, sweet, and easily eaten by the handful. You can even eat blueberries every single day. Like strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, blueberries are considered a quintessential summer food and are also well-known for having many health benefits. They're also known for spoiling incredibly fast. Sometimes, it seems like as soon as you buy blueberries, the clock starts ticking down to when they become mushy and completely inedible.

Blueberries tend to spoil so quickly because they have a high moisture content. When they dry out, the berries shrivel and wilt. If there's too much moisture, blueberries may become infested with mold. The secret to keeping your blueberries fresh for as long as possible is how you store them. Surprisingly, choosing to store your carton of blueberries in your fridge's crisper drawer isn't the best place to do it.

Proper storage involves two factors: moisture control and temperature control. Your blueberries must be in a place that is neither too hot nor too cold — and where they won't lose or gain too much moisture. While it is possible to store blueberries in your fridge as you normally would, it's best to follow a few simple steps to keep them fresh instead of tossing the carton into the crisper and forgetting about them.