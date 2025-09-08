This Trader Joe's Fall Pasta Makes For A Quick & Cozy Meal (And It's Only $4)

As we round the corner of summer and head toward autumn, Trader Joe's is beginning to prepare us for the coziest of seasons. One fall offering we're looking forward to, Butternut Squash Ravioli, delivers on its usual autumnal excellence for only $4. While it isn't yet out, we're looking forward to its release soon! Expect to find it refrigerated with the other fresh pastas like their 4 Cheese Ravioli. In the meantime, it's always good to stock up on their dry pastas (if you don't already have a fave, check out our ranking of Trader Joe's best dry pastas).

A simple brown butter and fried sage sauce would go well with this pasta. You can eat it however you want, but a strong red sauce would fight for attention with the delicate butternut squash filling. Make sure you strain the ravioli the right way to keep it from sticking together, and don't use a colander. Put on a generous portion of fresh parmesan, and you have a perfect dinner for a dark, cool evening.