This Trader Joe's Fall Pasta Makes For A Quick & Cozy Meal (And It's Only $4)
As we round the corner of summer and head toward autumn, Trader Joe's is beginning to prepare us for the coziest of seasons. One fall offering we're looking forward to, Butternut Squash Ravioli, delivers on its usual autumnal excellence for only $4. While it isn't yet out, we're looking forward to its release soon! Expect to find it refrigerated with the other fresh pastas like their 4 Cheese Ravioli. In the meantime, it's always good to stock up on their dry pastas (if you don't already have a fave, check out our ranking of Trader Joe's best dry pastas).
A simple brown butter and fried sage sauce would go well with this pasta. You can eat it however you want, but a strong red sauce would fight for attention with the delicate butternut squash filling. Make sure you strain the ravioli the right way to keep it from sticking together, and don't use a colander. Put on a generous portion of fresh parmesan, and you have a perfect dinner for a dark, cool evening.
Tips for Making a Ravioli Meal
Fresh ravioli isn't as easy to cook as other pastas. If you crowd the pot, they'll stick together as they boil. Make sure you add plenty of salt to the water. Ina Garten has a tip for keeping your ravioli from clumping up: pull each out separately with a slotted spoon or spider strainer, and place them on large plates to cool.
Store-bought ravioli is also great addition to a can of soup. Keep it simple — a light tomato soup that doesn't overpower the squash or a chicken soup are both delightful options. You can even add it to Trader Joe's lemony chicken orzo soup for $5!
If you're making the ravioli on its own, Trader Joe's offers some great pairings. Pick up a loaf of garlic bread for another $4 and you've got a delicious and filling starter. A side of roasted green vegetables for another $5 makes this a complete, filling fall meal.