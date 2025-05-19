The Comforting Addition To Bulk Up Canned Soup

On weekday nights, when you have little energy to cook, you may find yourself opening up some canned soup. Canned soup is great for convenience, but sometimes it can be a little lackluster, and not always the most filling meal. There are plenty of ways to upgrade the dish — our beginner's guide to upgrading canned soup includes adding protein or fresh herbs. But when you really want to bulk up your bowl of canned soup, you should consider adding ravioli.

Ravioli is both filling and delicious. By adding it to soup, you'll combine two warm, comforting foods. Plus, the combination is super easy — preparing premade ravioli from the grocery store only requires a few minutes in boiling water. You can even use the bag of frozen ravioli that's been sitting in your freezer. (Hopefully it's one of the best options, such as Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli, which we placed in the top spot of our ranking of eight frozen ravioli brands.)

To make this ravioli soup idea happen, heat up the canned soup in one pot on the stove, while the ravioli cooks in a second pot. When the ravioli is cooked as per package instructions, just drain it and add it to the hot soup.