The Comforting Addition To Bulk Up Canned Soup
On weekday nights, when you have little energy to cook, you may find yourself opening up some canned soup. Canned soup is great for convenience, but sometimes it can be a little lackluster, and not always the most filling meal. There are plenty of ways to upgrade the dish — our beginner's guide to upgrading canned soup includes adding protein or fresh herbs. But when you really want to bulk up your bowl of canned soup, you should consider adding ravioli.
Ravioli is both filling and delicious. By adding it to soup, you'll combine two warm, comforting foods. Plus, the combination is super easy — preparing premade ravioli from the grocery store only requires a few minutes in boiling water. You can even use the bag of frozen ravioli that's been sitting in your freezer. (Hopefully it's one of the best options, such as Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli, which we placed in the top spot of our ranking of eight frozen ravioli brands.)
To make this ravioli soup idea happen, heat up the canned soup in one pot on the stove, while the ravioli cooks in a second pot. When the ravioli is cooked as per package instructions, just drain it and add it to the hot soup.
Match the right ravioli to the right canned soup
When it comes to adding ravioli to canned soup, it's best to stick to simple bases. Tomato soup is the obvious choice, as ravioli is often paired with marinara sauce — the flavors are guaranteed to work well, no matter what type of ravioli you use.
However, you could also branch out and try something like butternut squash soup or roasted red pepper soup. If you want something less creamy, you can opt for a classic vegetable soup with a broth base. If you need recommendations, you can check out our ranking of 11 canned vegetable soups.
For the pasta, cheese ravioli is always a great choice; or spinach-ricotta also pairs well with a lot of flavors. There are meat-filled ravioli options that are great for adding extra protein and ensuring that the dish is filling enough. Some tasty combination ideas include beef ravioli paired with cream of mushroom, or spinach ravioli with vegetable soup.