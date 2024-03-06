Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Ravioli That Won't Stick Together

Nearly everyone cooks pasta. It's one of those easy-to-make comfort foods that can fit into any budget or meal plan. However, cooking pasta, while seemingly simple, is fraught with potential issues that can ruin dinner — which is why you'll benefit from knowing some handy hacks for making perfect pasta. Case in point: When cooking ravioli, if you don't do it right, you could end up with a huge clump if they all stick together. Ina Garten, also known as Barefoot Contessa, has an easy tip that will stop this from happening. After the ravioli is done and before tossing it into a sauce or soup, she carefully strains the ravioli with a spider strainer or slotted spoon and lays them out separated on large plates.

She shares this tip in her cookbook Go-To Dinners while explaining her recipe for ravioli en brodo, which is a soup fortified with pillowy ravioli. This essential step will save you from sticky ravioli whether you're adding it to a brothy soup or you plan to coat it with a sauce. Here's why this is good practice, even if it takes a couple of extra minutes.